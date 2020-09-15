ONDO 2020: We’re with you, traditional rulers assure Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Mimiko can’t choose for us in Ondo South- Oke

Dayo Johnson Akure

Traditional rulers in Irele council area of Ondo State has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

They declared their support for his re-election in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll.

The Ahaba of Ajagba, Oba Adesayo Oluwole and the Odogbo of Ode- omi, Oba Akinyelure Olorunsola who spoke on behalf of the other Obas said Akeredolu ” has lesser work to do with the array of political gladiators in southern Senatorial district that has joined his campaign

Also read:

The Obas congratulated the Governor on his coming victory.

T”We are not politicians, but you have been tested and we give you 100% mark.

” In our collation of our People’s comment, we have to congratulate you. You will win this election.”

Speaking at the palace of Ajagba, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, said the leaders of the APC who are with Governor Akeredolu are the proponents of the southern agenda.

Oke disclosed that the leaders in Ondo South Senatorial District have resolved to wait for the next four years and support Governor Akeredolu to spend his eight years in office.

”The people here are the ones behind the Ondo South agenda. Our leader, late Olusegun Agagu initiated the southern agenda, we are his followers.

“Mimiko spent eight years and abandoned us to suffer. And now he has gone to pick his brother for us again.

“We don’t know Agboola. We have resolved to support Akeredolu and wait for our time after his eight years in office.

“ Mimiko can not sit in Ondo and choose a governor for us in the south. If an animal with a horn will kill a man, it is not like a snail. We don’t know Agboola Ajayi here.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the traditional rulers for their supports and prayer and assured them of more dividends of good governance if re-elected for another term in office.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: