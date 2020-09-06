Ondo 2020: Support Jegede to move Ondo forward – Kalu

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Ondo State have been called upon to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Dr. Emeka Kalu, the National Coordinator, PDP Coalition (PDPCo) in a statement weekend said that it was high time the state moved in the right direction and called on PDP supporters and masses in the state to overwhelmingly support Jegede in his plan to redirect the state in all spheres.

Kalu in the statement declared that Jegede was on a mission to rescue the state from its present quagmire, adding that he’s a man with impeccable character and of high intellectual competence with the clout to reposition the state.

He further said that if voted into office, Jegede would focus attention on education, standard infrastructural development and total human capital investment.

Kalu said: “It is pertinent as it is ironical to point out that as Nigerians, we keep doing same thing over and over while at the same time expecting to get a different result. This is a fact that only facing the truth can change for us.

“We must do something differently this time by rooting for a man with the intellectual capacity and administrative capability to turn around the fortunes of the state from 2020 going forward.

“Let the people of Ondo State understand that this is a golden opportunity presented to them to make the desired change or continue to endure another eight years circle of poverty and failed premises that has trailed Nigeria since 2015″.

He emphasized that the PDP believed in total rescue and possible redirection of the Nigerian nation, stressing that the determination to set the record straight in Ondo State could never be overemphasized.

Vanguard

