Ondo 2020: Speaker receives SDP, ADC Councillorship candidates in Ifedore

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun on Friday received SDP and ADC Councillorship candidates in the last LG election in Ifedore into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidates thereafter endorsed the re-election of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

The politicians, who were from different political parties, according to Oleyelogun, would boost the re-election bid of Gov. Akeredolu in ifedore local government area.

The speaker said that the governor’s rural and urban renewal projects, coupled with infrastructural development across the 18 council areas had greatly earned him much support from various political angles.

According to him, `to put all sentiment apart, Mr Governor has transformed the state for good within the short period of his first term in office.

He said that by his survey, no governor had been able to meet his standards since the creation of the state.

“Akeredolu is a grassroots politician who is at home with both the young and the old, men and women across the three senatorial districts of the state,” he said

The speaker received the new members and handed them over to the governor at the government house, Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new members include: Gbadamosi Yakubu of Social Democractic Party (SDP) in Ilara Ward 2; Tope Adu of SDP in Ijare Ward 2; and Ojo Busola of Action Democractic Congress (ADC) in Igbara-Oke Ward 1.

Yakubu who spoke on behalf of the new members said the transformation agenda of Akeredolu was enough to earn him a second term in office.

He added that the governor’s efforts at transforming the state could not be underestimated.

He promised to mobilise his supporters to work assiduously for the re-election of Gov. Akeredolu for a second term in office.

“Our coming to APC is not as a result of financial inducement, rather we are driven by our conviction that you will perform,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

