ONDO 2020: SDP accuse its House of Rep member of anti-party activities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE Social Democratic Party in Ondo state has accused its only House of Representatives member in the National Assembly, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye of anti-party activities.

A statement by the party’s state Secretary, Hon Femi Akinmurele in Akure described as “irresponsible the statement credited to Adefisoye that he has the mandate of the National and State Executive Committees of SDP to direct members of the Party to deliver their votes to any of the APC, PDP or ZLP.

Akinmurele in the statement said ” the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Ondo State Working Committee (SWC) of the SDP have condemned the action credited in some media to Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye who was reported to be moving round the three leading political parties negotiating to deliver SDP votes.

“One of the misleading publications had reported that the three major contenders have been mounting serious pressures on Small Alhaji to help deliver the votes”_

” The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has re-emphasised that the Party is not in any alliance or coalition with any political party in the State in respect of the forthcoming governorship election and has not mandated Mr. Tajudeen Adefisoye to discuss or negotiate with PDP, APC or ZLP.

Also, the State Chairman, Hon Dele Ogunbameru said that “no serious party will speak through a non-financial member instead of through the Exco of the party on the direction or decision of the party on any issue, more so, on sensitive political matter like alliance or coalition with another party.

‘”Also, no responsible member of a Party will arrogate the functions of the Party’s Executive to himself or place himself above the Party.

The State Chairman noted that “at the meetings of the Summit of Ondo State SDP Caucus, State Leaders, Local Government Chairmen and LG Candidates on 12 September 2020 and the State Executive Committee on Wednesday, 16 September 2020, all the bodies affirmed that the Ondo State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party is not in alliance or coalition with any other Party in the State.

He expressed surprise and displeasure that the Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye was reported to have been meeting with APC, PDP and ZLP to discuss about delivering SDP votes.

Ogunbameru said this is unauthorised. It is an anti-party action”

He advised all members of the Party to remained loyal and committed to the Social Democratic Party adding that its governorship candidate Peter Fasua would win the October 10 election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: