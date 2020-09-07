Ondo 2020: PDP gov aspirant threatens to leave party with over 15,000 members

Kindly Share This Story:

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Hon Banji Okunomo who resigned his membership of the party on Monday and joined the Zenith Labour Party has threatened to carry over 15,000 PDP members along to ZLP.

Okunomo who was the former Publicity Secretary of the PDP and a former council chairman came fifth with 90 votes during the party’s primary in July.

Okunomo said he would officially leave the party with over 15, 000 members of the PDP across the 18 local governments of Ondo State during a formal declaration to be announced at a later date.

Recall that the choice of the deputy governor picked by the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede had continued to polarise the party and deepened its crisis.

National and state leaders of the party have pleaded with Jegede to pick one of the aspirants that contested the primary with him but he ignored them.

He later picked a National Assembly member, Hon lkengboju Gboluga.

