Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressive Congress, APC, have disagreed over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s attack on his River State counterpart, Nyesom Wike for alleging that the APC was mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the October election in his favour.

Governor Wike had alleged that the APC was piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the governorship election in favour of governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Responding, Akeredolu lambasted Wike saying that he “ought to know that utterances of public office holders must be measured and their delivery ought to be in line with the mood of the people.

“The people of the state will resist Wike here even if he had roared elsewhere successfully. For emphasis, his imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming.

But, the PDP National campaign council on Ondo governorship election in a statement lambasted

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s for resorting to “insult and vituperation against Governor Nyesom Wike for exposing APC’ plans to rig the October 10 elections shows that he (Akeredolu) has become deflated and come to his wit end.

ALSO READ:

The Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee

Kola Ologbondiyan in the statement said that “Governor Akeredolu’s recourse to a personal attack against Governor Wike over revelations that the APC is piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the Ondo election for him (Akeredolu) further shows that the governor has hit a dead end and is now seeking for who to blame for his rejection by the people ahead of the poll.

“Governor Akeredolu should know that the facts of his rejection by the Ondo people as well as his party’s desperation to get institutions of government to rig election for him are public knowledge, and as such, his vituperations against well-meaning Nigerians like Governor Wike cannot help him.

“Governor Akeredolu cannot face the people because he knows that he had failed them. He is distraught because the Ondo people have abandoned his campaign; he knows that the hired campaigners brought in from Kogi and Ekiti states to grace his rallies have no electoral value in Ondo State and cannot save him from the wrath of the people come October 10, 2020.

“This is why the APC and Governor Akeredolu have become hysterical after their plot for institutional rigging was exposed.

“The expectation of Nigerians is for Governor Akeredolu and the APC to hide their faces in shame instead of this lame attempt to divert attention from their ugly enterprise.

“Governor Akeredolu should therefore leave Governor Wike alone and address the queries of Ondo people, who had taken him to task over the corruption, incompetence, executive highhandedness, insensitivity to the plight of citizens and frittering of state resources by cronies, that have characterized his administration.

“Moreover, the APC has nobody but itself to blame for being stuck with a candidate that has been rejected by the people due to poor performance.

“lf the APC had any iota of regard for the Ondo people, it ought to have listened to their cries against Governor Akeredolu during the nomination process.

PDP campaign council in delusion of popularity ― Ondo APC

In a swift reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state said its “appalled at the degree of self-delusion being exhibited by the rampaging People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Ondo State gubernatorial election.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye said that “The party, for sake of emphasis, merely dismissed the misapprehension and unfounded allegations authored by one of its spokesmen, Nyesom Wike, that the APC plan to rig the election.

“We note that it smacks of poor knowledge of the situation on the ground in Ondo State for anyone in Abuja to think that the PDP has any chances at all in the election, owing to the fact that the party has been polarised and disorganised.

“While the APC has solid footings in the three Senatorial districts, the PDP has, unfortunately, restricted its campaign and aggression to only a district, with poor outing each day.

ALSO READ:

“The achievements of the APC candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in less than four years, have further endeared him to the electorate, who are anxious for the D-day, to endorse him for a second term.

“The rating of Akeredolu, among those with electoral values in Ondo, stamps out any thoughts of rigging or intimidation of any colouration, which are the hallmarks of the PDP.

Kalejaye said that “While we had expected a polished reaction from the weak opposition party, it is imperative to caution the leadership of the struggling PDP to avoid uncouth languages when addressing issues

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: