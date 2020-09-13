Ondo 2020: Our campaign is on, we are not broke ― Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo state, Hon Agboola Ajayi. has faulted the claim that the party campaign could not take off because of lack of fund.

Ajayi in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Allen Sowore, in Akure said that “the people of the state would not vote for the party and candidate with the fattest purse but the man who put their welfare in his heart.

Reports on social media insinuated that the campaign of the Deputy Governor and that of ZLP could not take off because of lack of fund.

But Ajayi who said the report was sponsored by the APC in the state was “meant to discourage his teeming supporters, the ZLP and the people of the State.

“The greatest resources required in a democratic adventure like this are: clear sense of mission, grace of God and the unalloyed support and goodwill of the people.

“Interestingly, the Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi has these critical ingredients at his disposal in abundance.”

Ajayi said that he has weathered the storm and conspiracy against him so far because of grace of God and the goodwill of the people of the state.

“The Agboola Ajayi/Gboye Adegbenro campaign and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) wish to reassure our teeming supporters, followers and particularly the electorates in Ondo State that all logistics, strategies and resources required to win the October 10 governorship election in favour of the People’s Agenda are available and will be deployed without hindrance.

“The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have become so desperate because of the imminent defeat staring at them.

“The people of Ondo State and the general public should be rest assured that all the shenanigans and chicanery of Akeredolu and APC would bring them nothing but failure and shame because the good people of Ondo State have already taken the right decision to break free from the imposed hardship and economic quagmire orchestrated by the bad policies of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his co-adventurers in government.

“The ongoing bazaar and waste of public fund and resources by Akeredolu in the name of campaign is surely a mockery of the suffering people of Ondo state, the unpaid higher institution workers in the state, and Ondo South senatorial district people that have been in total darkness since Akeredolu came to power is unacceptable.

He added that “Akeredolu’s present spending habit which gives an impression that Ondo State is his personal fiefdom shall be questioned at the right time. The people shall speak on October 10 through their votes”

