Ondo 2020: Our administration will prioritise welfare of people — Jegede

By Dayo Johnson

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has said that his administration would give priority to the welfare of the people if elected.

Jegede said this while featuring on Arise Television in Akure, the state capital.

He said his administration would do this by “reducing tuition in state’s tertiary institutions and bring back free maternal care for the people.

“We have divergent positions on a lot of things. While the All Progressives Congress, APC, came in and increase the tuition in all our tertiary institutions, we believe that should not happen.

“I believe that the fees should be made affordable to all our students. I believe that Ondo State can afford that because it has been done before. I believe that we should bring down the fees.

“While the APC government believed that they should hike the fees that are payable in all our health institutions, I will not share that view. I believe that the people should be the focus of the government and those high fees in the name of IGR should come down because access to medicare should not be a matter of IGR.”

Lamenting that some Ondo students who could not afford the hike in school fees moving to State University in Kogi that is charging less amount of money, he said: “I have said and I mean it that a fee of N150,000, N200, 000 and N350, 000 as against 35,000 that was being charged initially is too astronomical.”

