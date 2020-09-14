Ondo 2020: Mimiko’s former commissioner, Olatubora, dumps PDP for APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A former Commissioner for Education in Ondo State and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Remi Olatubora, has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Olatubora who joined APC with his supporters in Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

The former regent of his town, Ode-Iyansan, Prince Samuel Ajiboye, also declared for the ruling APC.

Olatubora said the monumental achievements recorded in the last three years by governor Rotimi Akeredolu led administration was responsible for his teaming up with the APC.

Olatubora said the Akeredolu led administration has transformed the state in its three and half years at the helms of affairs.

He said the monumental achievements “in areas of infrastructural and human capital development and the need to ensure equity in the eight years tenure for a governor which started with the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, are some of the reasons for supporting Akeredolu and APC.

He said; “We have all witnessed and seen unprecedented infrastructural development in the state carried out by Akeredolu’s government; the massive road construction as well as the strengthening of the health sector and even the agricultural sector.

“I can assure you that all this will ensure the return of Akeredolu as the governor of the state and we are ready to work assiduously to return Akeredolu as the governor of the state”

The regent said he joined the APC in solidarity with Olatubora.

He said Olatubora had been able to attract developments to the community while in PDP, noting that all the infrastructural and human capital development in the town are facilitated by him during the last administration.

The regent said “All available government presence in Ode-Iyansan today, including the 28.5 km asphalt road from Ajagba to Iyansan, the U.N.A. Mega Primary, 10 bed Community Health Centre and an industrial borehole that serves the entire community were constructed and commissioned by the government of Ondo state when Mr Olatubora served as Commissioner”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

