ONDO 2020: Jegede promises to revive education if elected

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ondo state governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede has promised to review tuition fees in tertiary institutions in the state if elected

Jegede has also described as absurd, the posting of only two teachers to public schools in the rural communities of the state. While speaking in the Igbatoro community, the Akure North council area of the state, Jegede promised to sanitize the state’s education system, once elected governor.

“For instance, we have assured all parents that the exorbitant tuition fees introduced to Ondo State higher institutions would be reversed. “Apart from that, we will bring great improvement to the schools’ infrastructure and also ensure quality education.”

ALSO READ: How cultists blinded me for refusing to join group

Jegede also promised to assist rural farmers with farm inputs and the women, with soft loans to boost their trade.

“As for the bad road, it is a priority that it should be fixed, as it would ease the movement of farm products to the urban communities, ” he assured.

Addressing the governorship candidate, leader of the community, Chief Patrick Ojo, lamented that the town’s only public school-Daada Community Primary School has only two teachers, who teach from Primary One to Six.

Ojo said “This is the situation in most rural communities of Ondo State, where the present government only assigned two teachers to a school.

“In the first place, there is no way the two teachers can cope with the stress of the job. “Again, no human being is an encyclopedia, such that he has the capacity to know every subject. “So it is best imagined, what we, the rural dwellers of Ondo State are going through,”

Ojo also said many children born in the locality had never seen electric light before and urged Jegede to consider extending electricity to the area.

According to him ” As you can see sir, we don’t have a motorable road. You can rest assured of our votes but please put these our requests in mind,”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: