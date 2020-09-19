Ondo 2020: Jedege advises citizens to reject violent politicians with votes

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has appealed to his teeming supporters across the state not to allow unprovoked attacks from the ruling party to deter them from coming out to vote on Oct. 10.

Jedege disclosed this on Friday in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that PDP had earlier visited Oba-Akoko on Wednesday, Sept. 16, on its campaign tour before it was disrupted by hoodlums in the Oba community.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 15 vehicles in the motorcade of PDP were terribly damaged.

The party flagbearer said the team returned to the community amidst a tumultuous crowd and advised residents in the community to disregard violent politicians and vote for his party in the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.

“They have already heard the result of the election through mass rejection and they think the only straw they can hang on to is to unleash violence on the people.

“But don’t be dismayed and don’t let them put you at home on election day. Come out and vote and reject them with your votes,” Jegede said.

Jegede also assured people of the area that if voted in as governor, the exorbitant tuition fees introduced in Ondo higher institutions would be cancelled, as education is the heritage of Ondo State.

He also promised to open up rural communities through road infrastructure and provision of farm inputs to boost farm produce.

Speaking during the rally, a former chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, Chief Clement Faboyede, condemned the continued attacks on PDP members by some political thugs.

Faboyede said the party would not be deterred, realising how the people were determined for a change of government.

Also Speaking, an octogenarian community leader in Oba-Akoko, Chief Ezekiel Adeniyi, deplored how some politicians had often turned the town to a battleground “each time there is an election”.

“They feel that the best way to win our hearts is to intimidate us, but we are not fools; we know where we are going,” he said.

He, however, commended Jegede’s maturity and show of affection for the masses, assuring that the community had resolved “to do the needful”.

