ONDO 2020: I’ve no alliance with PDP – Ajayi, ZLP clarifies

… We’re winning the election

…Report planted to discourage our supporters

Dayo Johnson Akure.

CANDIDATE of the Zenith Labour Party in the Ondo state governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi has denied any romance or alliance with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede in the forthcoming election.

Ajayi’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo in a statement issued in Akure said that the report was not “only fake but planted by the information machinery of the outgoing governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to discourage the teeming supporters of the Deputy Governor.

The statement said that ” the said publication was coming barely 24 hours after the State Government prevented the Deputy Governor the use of government facility for the launch of his campaign showed their sinister motives.

“Let it be known to the members of the public that there is no romance between the candidate of ZLP and that of PDP after the governorship primary that produced Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of PDP.

“There was no offer and rejection of running mate from the PDP leadership or Jegede to Ajayi as insinuated by the fake publication.

“The said publication has failed to prove any nexus between the two candidates and tried unsuccessfully also to impugn the character of the Deputy Governor.

“We say emphatically that the Deputy Governor is winning the forthcoming governorship election slated for October 10, and he is willing to welcome candidates or other political parties who may wish to support his aspiration to rescue the state from the misrule of Akeredolu’s government.

He said that “The only alliance we have is with the people of Ondo State to oust Mr Oluwarotime Akeredolu and the APC from the Government House, Alagbaka, and for this purpose will welcome those who are interested in joining our party in that direction.

