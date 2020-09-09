ONDO 2020: INEC to engage 15,000 corpers as polling officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be engaging the services of 17,000 Adhoc staff for the conduct of the October 10 Governorship Election in Ondo State.

Its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and voters Education committee, Festus Okoye dismissed any plan to postpone the election. Okoye said at a workshop for Journalists in Akure that ” INEC would not postpone the Edo and Ondo elections for whatever reason.

Speaking on the adhoc staff to be employed, the commissioner said out of the figure, 15,000 National Youths Service Corps members would be engaged as polling officers.

He added that the commission would equally be engaging the civil servant and Heads of tertiary institutions as collation and presiding officers during the exercise. The commissioner pointed out that the staffs of the commission would not be part of the exercise.

Okoye said ” INEC will provide moral and policy guides for the election. We will deploy 17,000 ad-hoc staff, 15,000 of them will be corps members and students of higher institutions.

“No INEC staff will be engaged. But staff of parastatals, agencies and commissions would be engaged as returning officers.

“No collation officer will come from the federal tertiary institutions in Ondo State. It is Nigerians that will conduct this election. The pandemic has not stopped from doing our work.”

The INEC Commissioner, who stated that adequate preparation had been put in place to conduct credible elections in Edo and Ondo State, in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Okoye added that the commission had put in place proper mechanism for the election and had collaborated with the National Center for Disease Control for the provision of infrared thermometer at the polling units while social distancing would be adhered to strictly during the election.

He assured that the commission is committed to the conduct of credible election in Edo and Ondo States.

Vanguard

