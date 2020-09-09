ONDO 2020: Ijaws in Ondo disown Ajayi, apologise to Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ijaws of Ese Odo council area of Ondo State have disowned their son, the deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi for betraying the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that Ajayi dumped the governor party and defected to the Zenith Labour Party to contest the October governorship election with Akeredolu.

While expressing disappointment in what they called the treacherous act of Ajayi, the ljaws warned the new running mate Lucky Ayedatiwa from llaje not to toe the path of the embattled Deputy Governor.

The Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu while receiving governor Akeredolu at his palace in Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom said ” the deputy Governor’s act of betrayal was alien to the culture of the Ijaws who are known for their courage and steadfastness.

Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon. Aiyedatiwa were at the palace of the Agadagba to seek the support of the people of the Kingdom in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Ijaw monarch urged Aiyedatiwa to support Governor Akeredolu wholeheartedly and shun the treachery and betrayal act perpetrated by Ajayi, the Apoi Ijaws tendered an apology to the governor through Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, Ambassador Sola Iji.

“The act of the deputy governor is alien to us in our culture; we don’t betray and we don’t stab people behind. The act of the Deputy Governor should be isolated and we apologise for this very strange behaviour of paying evil for good”, Iji told Akeredolu.

The Agadagba lauded the achievements of Governor Akeredolu, stressing that the Akeredolu administration has succeeded in fulfilling the majority of the previous electioneering promises.

He pointed to the construction of infrastructural facilities “such as roads, overhead bridges, Hospitals, Standard Water supply schemes among others.”

The traditional ruler described as landmark achievements, the adequate attention the Akeredolu administration has given to the welfare of workers in the state including the socio-economic and socio-cultural development programs.

He solicited the assistance of the state government to intervene on a number of projects abandoned by past governments such as bridge, standard medical centre, schools among others.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the monarch for recognizing his administration efforts despite the paucity of fund in the State.

Akeredolu assured of his readiness to address some of the challenges in the community while informing the monarch that he recently ordered the redeployment of doctors and nurses to the hospital in their domain to save the people the stress of seeking medical assistance in far away Irele and its environs.

He equally assured the traditional head of his commitment to renovate more schools in their domain and also employ sons and daughters of Arogbo to teach in the schools.

Akeredolu was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Ifedayo Abegunde and other leaders of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: