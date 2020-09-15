ONDO 2020: First female Speaker of Ondo Assembly dumps PDP for ZLP

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party ZLP.

Akindele confirmed her resignation from the PDP to vanguard in Akure, the state capital.

She said she would officially join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) today with all her followers across the 18 local governments of the state at a ceremony in Okitipupa.

However, reacting to the party’s state Publicity, Kennedy Peretei, said though, everyone has a constitutionally guaranteed right of freedom of Association.

Peretei however added that “quitting the party may hurt them personally more than it will hurt the party in the nearest future.”

According to him “My reaction to those leaving is that everyone has a constitutionally guaranteed right of freedom of Association.

“However, it is incorrect to quit the party on the grounds of unfulfilled aspirations. Be they personal or those of associates.

Peretei said that “PDP is a national party, unfulfilled aspirations can be fulfilled tomorrow. Therefore, quitting the party may hurt them personally more than it will hurt the party. That is the truth.”

Vanguard

