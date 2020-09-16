Ondo 2020: Attack on my convoy is a clear attempt to assassinate me ― Jegede

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has described the attack on his convoy by political thugs was an attempt to assassinate him.

Jegede said “lf anything happens to me before and after this election, our people should know who to hold responsible.

Jegede at a Press Conference in Akure said that ” the attack on my campaign train at Oba Akoko by suspected APC thugs was a clear attempt to terminate my life.

According to him the firing of live bullets sporadically at my vehicles by the suspected political thugs confirmed insinuation that some elements want to murder me before the election day.

Jegede said that those that fired at his convoy were thugs in the APC campaign vehicle with the governor in the convoy.

He pointed out that he had lodged complaints to all the security agencies and showed evidence that the thugs in the APC vehicles fired at our vehicles.

“We were scheduled to be in Oba Akoko and we have police approval, the governor’s campaign were supposed to be somewhere in the south.

“We followed all laid down processes required to proceed on peaceful campaigns by the security agencies, and having been duly cleared to proceed on campaigns across Akoko South West Local Government, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu led his convoy our way against the well-established norms for peaceful elections.

“ln all about 15 vehicles were shot at by these thugs who were brandishing pump action. Being in government is not a license to kill. I have never seen this type of desperation in my life.

“We are not violent we are focus on winning this election, we would not be deterred, we will defend ourselves.

“We will win this election, their plan is to instil fear in us, we are focus, we are courageous. This desperation should be condemned.

“To avoid bloodshed we had to halt the campaign because of the sophisticated weapon brandished by the thugs. There is no reason for a political party to have armed thugs carrying pump-action and firing the same at the opposition.

“Nobody’s life should be at risk. The people’s will be done. We will continue to preach peace.

“We will defend ourselves henceforth. We won’t be cowed or be deterred

Jegede said he had spoken with the governor who expressed shock and claimed ignorance of the attack and promised to call his party members and supporters to order.

He described as a dangerous dimension the attack on his convoy by “the APC under the direct watch of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu during our stop at the palace of Oloba of Oba Akoko, in Akoko South West LGA.

Jegede appealed to his party members “should from this moment avoid the rampaging and bloodthirsty thugs of Gov. Akeredolu while ensuring that they remain resolute in commitment to ending this vicious tyranny in our midst.

According to him “By firing the first shot against our people and against the ideals of our peaceful demonstration of our civic right to choose who leads us, Governor Akeredolu has today declared war on our State. I urge our people to protect themselves and their heritage against the bully tactics of this dying government”.

