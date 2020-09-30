Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s wife nominated his running mate ― Deputy gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the Ondo State governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has claimed the wife of the state’s governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, nominated the running mate for her husband in the coming election.

Ajayi who was the deputy governor defected to the ZLP following some irreconcilable differences with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

During his campaign rally at Igbokoda, Agadagba and Igbekebo in Ilaje and Eseodo council area of the state, Ajayi highlighting why he fell out with Akeredolu said; “The wife of the governor now nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as the running mate of her husband.”

“The way Akeredolu treated me as his Deputy showed there is nothing special about being Deputy Governor.

“l am not going to treat my Deputy the way Akeredolu treated me. I am the one that said I am not interested in Deputy.”

Ajayi also alleged the mismanagement of the fund meant for the development of the region by the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in the last four years.

“One of the reasons l fell out with Akeredolu was the mismanagement of the fund accruing to the state for the development of the oil-rich region.

He challenged him to account for the billions of naira that had accrued to the Store from the federation account.

According to him, the fund meant for the development of the region have ended up in private pockets.

The candidate, therefore, asked “the governor and the management of the intervention agency to account for billions that came to the state from the 13 per cent that had accrued to the Store from the federation account.

He, however, promised to prevent the diversion of the fund meant for the development of the Ilaje and Eseodo Local Government if elected as governor of the State.

“God will not forgive those who steal our fund in OSOPADEC. It is unfortunate that this government cannot point to one project executed with our fund in the past three and a half years.”

