The Minister of State for Niger/Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, on Monday, added a new twist to the electioneering campaign, as the governorship election in Ondo State gathers momentum.

The Minister, a native of Iju/Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area(LGAs) of the state, declared, amidst applause from his kinsmen, that the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, is merely wasting his time, boasting that the incumbent Governor and the Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the candidate to beat in Akure North and South LGAs.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), hails from Akure South.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters in Ogbese and Oba Ile in Akure North on Saturday, Alasoadura said Akeredolu is the prefered candidate of Akure people.

The Minister added that it is not yet the time of Akure ethnic nationality to produce the Governor of Ondo State, stressing that the Northern Senatorial District where Akeredolu hails from should be allowed to complete its two terms of eight years.

“I am an Akure man and I can say very confidently the position of Akure people. Our candidate in Akure Kingdom is Akeredolu because we love justice and equity.

“Akeredolu is from the North. Akure is from the Central. The Central just completed eight years, the North should be allowed to complete their eight years. When next the position comes back to the Central, Akure will take the spot because Mimiko has used the slot of Ondo Kingdom.

“Besides, my brother, Jegede is merely wasting his time. We shall defeat him in the two Local Government in a level playing ground. Akeredolu is the man to beat in the two Local Governments in Akure kingdom.” Alasoadura, said.

The Minister appealed to the traditional rulers and chiefs in Akure Kingdom to mobilise their people to vote en masse for Akeredolu, saying that would enable the governor to fulfill all their heart desires in his second term in office.

