Ondo 2020: Adefisoye consults with supporters on candidate to support

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has held a consultative meeting with all

the Wards and Units leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Idanre and Ifedore Local Government Areas on the choice of governorship candidate to support.

The meeting was held in Idanre town on Friday, September 25, 2020, and a large number of SDP supporters gathered in a carnival-like manner to also pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Adefisoye, the member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency.

Also read:

After some back and forth deliberations, the SDP supporters resolved that were willing and prepared to give maximum support to any governorship candidate that is preferred by Adefisoye. However, the SDP leaders and supporters gave Adefisoye till September 30 for further consultations and make his decision known to them on his preferred choice of governorship candidate.

Meanwhile, a motion for a vote of confidence on the leadership of Adefisoye was moved by Bankole Akinselure while it was thunderously seconded by all the SDP leader in attendance. While moving the motion of confidence, Akinselure described the leadership of Tajudeen Adefisoye as the best thing to have ever happened to the people and youths in Idanre and Ifedore Local Government Areas.

However, while on his way to the carnival-like venue of the consultative meeting, Adefisoye made a stopover at Idale market in Idanre to inspect the toilet facility. He made a cash donation of N1 million for immediate digging of wells to provide water for the toilet as well as the general repair of the market’s toilet. Adefisoye also made another stopover at Ojota market in Idanre where he also made a cash donation of N1 million for immediate repair and digging of wells to supply water to the toilet facility within the market.

Speaking during the consultative meeting, Adefisoye enthused that the eventual winner of Ondo State governorship election on October 10 would be decided by the SDP. The federal lawmaker also informed of his plan for unprecedentedly massive empowerment programme that is scheduled for December 2020.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure all SDP supporters and members that our empowerment programme that is scheduled for December will be the very first of its kind in Ondo State and Nigeria at large. By the grace of God, the empowerment will be so massive that all our party members must go home with something very tangible. Plans have been concluded to distribute 50 exotic cars and more than 100 motorcycles plus other valuable items during the empowerment programme’, Adefisoye declared.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: