Okoye concedes twice in first competitive game in Holland

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye played his first competitive game for the Reserve team of his Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam in their first game of the season.

The B Team of Sparta Rotterdam takes part in the Tweedie Divisie, a league meant for the reserve teams of the Dutch top division clubs and the highest amateur league in the Netherlands.

The Nigerian goaltender played the entire duration of the match in the 2-2 draw against a 10-man Jong FC Volendam. The Super Eagles goalkeeper made a last-minute save which ensured Sparta Rotterdam secured a point from the encounter.

Although Okoye conceded twice, he was left exposed by his defenders, and the few occasions he was called to action, he made his effort count.

He moved to Holland from the German Regionaliga side, Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of last season/

