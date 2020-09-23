Okowa condoles Fayose over sister’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday commiserated with former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose and his family over the passing of his beloved sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Wednesday, the governor noted that the untimely passing of Mrs Ladeji was a big loss to the Ladeji and Fayose families.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that the deceased was a devout Christian, who lived to please her maker.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with my dear brother and former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose and his beloved family on the passing of their beloved sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

“The loss of a sister and mother is always very painful but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life for Christ.

“As you mourn your beloved sister, please be assured of our thoughts and prayers at this moment of grief.

“It is our prayer that God will grant the Ladeji and Fayose families, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor stated.

Kindly Share This Story: