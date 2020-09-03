Okezie Chikere Akwiwu emerges Eze-elect Ogwuaga Abba auto community

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Ogwuaga Abba autonomous Community in Nwangele Local government area of Imo State erupted in wild jubilation as Chief Okezie Chikere Akwiwu emerged the Eze- elect of the community having beaten his close rival with a wide margin.

Available information to the media revealed that out of 15 kindreds in Ogwuaga Abba Autonomous Community Chief Okezie Akwiwu won in all 11 kindreds that voted and he subsequently emerged the Eze elect.

Leaders from the community have expressed joy that peace had returned to the community after rancorous activities by some individuals.

Speaking shortly after his emergence to the press in his proposed palace, the Eze Elect, Chief Okezie Chikere Akwiwu who is now the Akaraka Ohazurumee Eze Ohamadike (II) of Ogwuaga Abba autonomous Community described it as the will of God just as he expressed delight over the honour given by his people.

Eze Elect Okezie Akwiwu who is the third son of four stated that he answered the call after consulting his eldest brother. “When my people approached me. “I told them that I needed time to think about it and I consulted my eldest brother,” He told me that he was not interested in the throne, I then gave my consent,” he pointed out.

He, however, described the scenario that characterized the activities as very unfortunate.

According to the new Eze elect, Ogwuaga Abba is a peace-loving people but what happened recently was not what any person would want to wish,” we will continue to preach peace, love and continue to encourage our people to be educated, empowered economically and to acquire skills for their well being” he stated.

The consummate businessman stated that under his rulership, he would not hesitate to uphold the culture and those aspects that have been neglected over the years

He, therefore, encouraged his brothers and sisters and other extended relations to sustain the principles upon which the Akwiwu dynasty is stood for, recalling that their grandfather was a great man who achieved greatness by showing compassion and support to people that came around him.

He urged his brothers, sisters and other descendants to uphold those basic tenets their grandfather set out.

An elder statesman from the community Ationye Celestine Senior described the emergence of Eze elect Okezie Chikere Akwiwu as the best thing that has happened to the community.

He said the entire community trouped out en-mass to vote and ensure that the wishes of the people prevailed. He called on those who tried to ferment crisis to have a rethink and come together for the progress and development of Ogwuaga Abba.

Another stakeholder who also spoke to the press was Chief Vitals Anyadiegwu noted that the entire Dimushe came together and beckoned on Chief Okezie Chikere Akwiwu to take the throne as the traditional ruler of the community due to his philanthropic disposition.

According to him, it was a contributed idea by the entire Dimuzies. He further pointed out that it always dependent on the decision of the entire community and not the person’s position in the family.

