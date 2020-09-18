Ogun Residents Doctors suspend planned strike

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, has suspended its planned industrial action scheduled to commence on Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the state government.

According to the President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Mutiu Popoola, the state government after series of meeting with their teams agreed to commit additional resources towards the remuneration of an enhanced salary package for OOUTH medical practitioners with entry-level of CONMESS 3/2 and also agreed to make available Personal Protective Equipments to ensure that health workers are not exposed to any form of hazard.

Popoola while acknowledging the state government for approving the commencement date for the enhanced payment for October 2020, said they agreed that the payment would not accommodate the payment of salary arrears and that the payment would also be linked to performance and agreed on key performance indicators.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors while appreciating the state government for its a pledge to continue to provide the necessary healthcare inputs from available resources, said that the decision of the state government to continue to monitor the health system in the state so as to ensure that input generated commensurate to the quality of health service output is a welcome development.

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olatokunbo Talabi while noting that the present administration in the state would continue to give the health care sector all the support it needs, added that the health of the people of the state is paramount to the state government.

