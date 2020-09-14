Ogun police arrest 4 for allegedly beating officer to death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Ogun said it had arrested four men in connection with the death of a policeman, Agada Akoh, who was beaten to death at Dalemo area of Sango Ota on Sept. 13.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

The PPRO explained that the policeman was beaten into a coma by some hoodlums at Dalemo bus stop in Sango Ota

He added that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Godwin Idehai, quickly led his men to the scene where he met the policeman in a pool of blood.

“The officer was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, for medical care but died while receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased officer and one other escorted their principal from Idah in Kogi to Lagos State.

“On their way passing through Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off the road.

“While trying not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole as a result of which its tyre got punctured.

“This made the two policemen come down and cautioned the truck driver to always be mindful of other road users.

“But the driver accused them of being at fault and mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased into a coma.

“Having realised that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels but luck ran out of four of them when the DPO and his men on a tip-off, stormed their hideout and got them arrested while the others escaped,” the PPRO said.

The state police spokesman stated that the remains of the deceased officer had been deposited at Ota General Hospital mortuary.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, described the incident as barbaric and an act of lawlessness.

He said that the CP had ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects and also warned that unwarranted attack on his men would not be accepted.

He, therefore, directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.

