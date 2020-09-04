Breaking News
OGUN: One killed as robbers in military fatigue engage policemen in shootout

By Evelyn Usman

Robbers in military camouflage engaged teams of policemen of the Ogun State Police Command in a shootout , at the early hours of this morning , leaving one of them dead.

The armed gang as gathered,  blocked the Shagamu/ Benin expressway, between 2.15 am and 2.45 am. They flagged motorists, most of who were night  travellers down with torchlights, pretending to security agents on duty, only to dispossess them of cash and valuables.

Divisional Police Officer attached to the  Ijebu-Ife division, CSP Raphael Ugbenyo, was said to have  mobilised his Anti Robbery team and a team of  the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS to the scene, upon receiving a distress call.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, ” on sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle which lasted for about 30 minutes. At the end of the encounter, one of hoodlums was shot dead while others escaped into the nearby bush with varying  degrees of gun shot injuries.

Recovered from the scene were : two mock guns,  a cell phone, assorted charms and a torchlight.

“Corpse of the suspect has been deposited in the mortuary, while effort is on to apprehend  fleeing members of the gang.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward  Ajogun, who praised his men for their gallantry,  has directed  thorough combing of the entire area, with a view to arresting the fleeing members.

The CP  also appealed to the public especially hospitals, to alert the police of anyone with bullet injury  in their area. He has also  reteirated his earlier warning to criminals to steer clear of Ogun State, as the command is ready more than ever to take the battle to their door steps.

Vanguard

