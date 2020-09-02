Ogun monarch celebrates 16th coronation anniversary with pomp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lamidi Bamidele

The Onigbehin of Igbeinland, Oba Festus Oluwole Makinde, Lisoyi I, in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government of Ogun State, Tuesday September 1, 2020 celebrated, with pomp and pageantry, his 16th year on the throne.

Among various activities laid down for the celebration was the commissioning of a major roundabout constructed and named after the chairman of Makogi Area Community Development Committee (MACDC), Mr Rotimi Afolabi.

Makogi town is one of the over 300 communities under the domain of Onigbein of Igbeinland in the area.

During the visit of the first class monarch to Makogi to commission the newly built roundabout as part of activities to mark his 16th year coronation, he emphasized the need for people to leave a legacy in any environment they find themselves.

He commended Mr Afolabi and his team for the development of Makogi recorded in recent time even as he reiterated the need for all the Obas under his domain to strive and leave a good legacy in their community.

According to Oba Makinde, ”Rotimi Afolabi is leaving a legacy in Makogi by striving for the development of Makogi. Likewise, I am also leaving a legacy by building a big palace that any other Oba after me would be using.

All Obas and other communities here should try and emulate this developmental stride. Let us all cooperate together and lift Igbehinland in terms of development.

This is to honour Rotimi Afolabi by naming this roundabout after him. Before I did this, I sought the permission of the Ogun State government. I also appreciate the Olu of Makogi as they cooperate together to achieve developments in this area. I recommended and recognise him as the Olu of Makogi.”

Also present at the commissioning was a former Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Muyiwa Oladipo.

In his brief remarks, he commended the monarch for not being selfish and reiterated various legacies the total father had laid down which included building of a multi million naira palace in Loburo town, Igbeinland which will also benefit many generations to come.

Hon Oladipo further commended Mr Rotimi Afolabi, he said ‘ It is not an easy task to be thinking of what to do for ones community, especially during this time of covid 19 and scarce resources, but for Mr Afolabi and his team still striving and developing their community, they deserve commendations’

The Olu of Makogi, Oba Babatunde Sonola was quite appreciative of the visit of Onigbein to commission the roundabout project. He also appreciate the efforts of the ACDC led by Mr Rotimi Afolabi in the development of Makogi. Oba Sonola is of the view that with the growing cooperation of all stakeholders in the community, many developmental projects are still coming.

Mr Rotimi Afolabi, Chairman, Makogi ACDC in his response was full of appreciation for the honour done on him by HRM, the Onigbehin of Igbehin Egbein land, Oba (Dr) Festus Oluwole Makinde and he promised to always put in his best for the community.

He singled out the Ogunseye family for donating a parcel of land worth 5 million naira for the building of Makogi Police Station. Mr Rotimi said ‘ The land on which we built the Police Station was courtesy Ogunseye family.

They donated the land worth 5million naira without requesting for anything, I will always be grateful to the family’

The other programs for the 16th coronation anniversary include the official commissioning of Oba Makinde Onigbehin road and Oba Makinde bus stop at Loburo town, Igbeinland. Keynote addresses to be delivered by eminent personalities and investiture of Onigbehin of Igbeinland by Police Public Relations Committee (PCRC) South West officials.

The 16th year Onigbein Coronation anniversary was powered by Onigbein-in-Council and Heritage Forum.

