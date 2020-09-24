Ogun compensates victims of Sabo Market inferno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun State government has given financial support and food palliatives to traders who lost their goods and property to the inferno which occurred earlier in the year at the Sabo Market, Sagamu.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun while making the presentation to the traders at the Sabo Market, Sagamu said the support given to the traders was as part of his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of the State.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr. Olufemi Ogunbanwo, Governor Abiodun noted that the government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in collaboration with the Sabo Market Fire Committee had carried out a proper assessment of the disaster before presenting the financial and food support to the affected traders.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to continue providing an enabling environment that ensures individual prosperity and collective development of the State in line with the “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

The Member of the State House of Assembly representing Sagamu Constituency 1, Hon. Abdulbashir Oladunjoye appreciated Governor Dapo for coming to the aid of the traders as well as carrying out various palliative works on roads in Sagamu.

Also speaking, the Chairman Transition Committee Sagamu Local Government Area, Hon. Gbenga Banjo lauded the Governor for supporting the traders at this challenging time assuring that the market will be rebuilt very soon.

The Director, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Olufolarin Ige, noted that the Agency carried all relevant stakeholders along in the course of the assessment carried out at the scene of the disaster calling on the traders to continue to abide by safety laws within the market.

Mrs. Bolatito Ogunbanjo and Mr. Yinusa Oladokun who benefited from the financial assistance and food palliatives from government thanked the Governor for supporting them at this time while assuring that they would continue to be law abiding.

Vanguard

