Oginibo crisis deepens as Desi rejects Gbagi’s conducted election

…insists Oginibu community doesn’t exist

By Festus Ahon

THE leader of Oginibo Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Andrew Desi, has described the election allegedly conducted by Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi wherein one, Mr Joel Ejukolemu was reportedly elected as President General of Oginibu as a sham, insisting that Oginibu community does not exist.

Desi in a statement made available to the Vanguard, yesterday, insisted that Oginibu is not the name of their community, alleging that Oginibu was the creation of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

Holding that the name of the community remains as Oginibo, he said they owe it a duty to conduct an election to elect a unified Executive for Oginibo community after creating an enabling environment in the community.

He said: “on page 24 of Vanguard Newspaper issue of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Olorogun Ken Gbagi spoke on the outcome of Oginibu election and added that ‘Uzor commends peaceful conduct’.

“Olorogun Ken Gbagi did not mention that he conducted the election”, saying that “Uzor’s panel had already ruled that there is no Oginibu until Gbagi follows due process.

“Arch Bishop Avwomakpa, Chairman of Oginibo Electoral Committee (OEC), whose duty it was to conduct the election for Oginibo Community was absent. Bishop Dr Onakovwen, the Vice Chairman was absent and Barr Tareri Avwomakpa, the Secretary was also absent.

“Olorogun Ken Gbagi conducted the election and they elected Oginibu Exco. Since the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of Oginibo Electoral Committee did not participate at the sham election, the EXCO so elected cannot and will not function in Oginibo Community because Government has already ruled that Oginibu does not exist.

“Let me speak on the background to this sad behaviour of Olorogun Ken Gbagi. On 19th August, 2019, concerned sons and daughters of Oginibo published a full-page Rejoinder in Vanguard newspaper, page 32, to counter Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi’s claim that the name of our community, Oginibo, has been changed to Oginibu. Since then, Oginibo has known no peace.

“At the peak of the Oginibo/Oginibu crisis, the Governor of Delta State set up a panel under the chairmanship of his Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor (JP), to meditate on the matter and restore lasting peace to Oginibo.

“After extensive consultations and pain-staking investigations, the Panel issued Resolutions dated 25th February 2020 which reflect the position of Government on the matter covering nine major issues and appointed Oginibo Electoral Committee (OEC) under the chairmanship of Arch Bishop Goddowell Avwomakpa and Bishop Dr. Onakovwen as Vice Chairman.

“The two contending factions in the community, Oginibo led by me, Chief Andrew Desi and Oginibu led by Olorogun Ken Gbagi, nominated five members each to the committee. This committee was expected to implement its terms of reference in order to reconcile the contending factions in the community before holding the election to elect a new unified Exco for the Oginibo community.

“Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and Arch Bishop Goddowell Avwomakpa had completely different Agenda. Without taking necessary actions on the major issues embedded in the Terms of Reference, Arch Bishop Avwomakpa set out to conduct the election of the new Exco. Olorogun Ken Gbagi’s script is to use a kangaroo election to elect his stooges into the Exco that can implement his hidden agenda.

“To this end, Arch Bishop Avwomakpa hosted a Town Hall meeting on 30th August 2020 and informed the people that he will conduct the election on Saturday, 12th September 2020 without any pre-conditions.

“As at 7th September 2020, it has become clear that Arch Bishop Avwomakpa was decidedly acting the script of Olorogun Ken Gbagi and the only option to stop the election was by a court injunction.

“By 9th September 2020, we approached the High Court 4, Effurun and filed for an interim injunction to stop the election. The court served Arch Bishop Avwomakpa on that day and summoned him to appear on Friday 11th September to advance reasons if he wants the vacation of the injunction.

“On Friday, Arch Bishop Avwomakpa failed to appear in court. The Judge granted the injunction in open court and adjoined the case to Wednesday, 16th September 2020. The Judge could not wait to sign the typed judgment on that Friday, 11th September. On resumption on Wednesday, 16th September, the Judge decided to recuse himself from continuing the case and we are waiting to resume the case with any other Judge.

“Olorogun Ken Gbagi and Arch Bishop Avwomakpa have no hiding place. We, patriotic sons and daughters of Oginibo, are ready to continue our case against Arch Bishop Avwomakpa.

“We owe it a duty to conduct the election to elect a unified Exco for Oginibo community after creating an enabling environment in the community.

“We expect Chief Edwin Uzor (JP) to take note that Arch Bishop Avwomakpa, having taken side with Oginibu leader, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, is no longer a fit and proper person to continue as the chairman of Oginibo Electoral Committee.”

