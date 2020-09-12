Ofremu commends Okowa, lawmakers for minimum wage, projects

Kindly Share This Story:

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor (political matters) and Chairmanship aspirant for Isoko South Local Council, Hon Ofremu Omafeni Oghale has applauded the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for reverting to payment of full salaries in a bid to cushion the effect of the increase in fuel price and electricity tariffs.

Ofremu said this during a visit to the Irri/Aviara road which is undergoing rehabilitation.

According to Ofremu, the governor has displayed real servitude to the people in spite of the lean resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the global economy.

Ofremu commended the expertise and prudence of the governor as well as his managerial ability in marrying personnel and capital expenditures despite the heavy wage bill.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Governor for massive rehabilitation of the Oleh, Irri-Aviara road.

His words, “I am impressed with this developmental work aimed at putting a final stop to this road and drainage problems. With the ongoing impressive drainage system, box coverts and other road works, the road problem would finally be a thing of the past

He commended Hon. Ferguson Onwo and Hon. Kenneth Ogba, representing Isoko South Constituencies 11 and 1 respectively, for working together with the governor to see to the speedy approval and construction of the road.

Ofremu also visited the ongoing Otor Aviara Primary School project where he commended the Hon. Ferguson Onwo in ensuring the completion of his constituency projects in Olomoro, Igbide, Enwhe and Umeh communities.

Some Communities Liaison Officers, Mr. Abugo Oghenekaro and Chief Ernest Ezo,who spoke separately, asserted the communities joy in the ongoing work and total cooperation to see to their completion in the shortest possible time.

