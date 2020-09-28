Offa Metropolitan Club donates N150m ultra-modern accident and emergency ward to General Hospital 

Kindly Share This Story:

In its bid to boost the delivery of high-quality health services to Offa community and environs in Kwara State, Offa Metropolitan Club (OMC) will on Saturday 3rd October 2020 lay the foundation for the construction of an ultra modern Accident and Emergency Ward at the General Hospital, Offa.

The donation of the N150 million state of the art facility, to be located within the Kwara State Government-owned Offa General Hospital complex was approved by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State in the spirit of OMC’s collaboration with the State Government towards facilitating community development and providing support for vulnerable members of the society.

The project, which is the club’s first intervention, is expected to be completed within six months and commissioned by the State Governor in April 2021.

Offa Metropolitan Club was founded in 2019 by serving and retired professionals from Offa based in Nigeria and the diaspora. Its major objective is to make a positive difference to the lives of inhabitants of Offa town and neighbouring communities.

According to the club’s President, Dr (Mrs) Sarah Alade, when completed the Accident and Emergency building which would be the first of its kind in Offa, shall comprise an outpatient department, a resuscitation room, patient holding bays, four consultation rooms, a triage/nurses station, operation theatre, procedure, and plaster rooms, multiple males and female overnight stay rooms, eight toilets (four each for males and females), a waiting area for relatives and visitors, an X-ray and CT scan room, a side laboratory and pharmacy to be collocated with the reception amongst other facilities.

It will be equipped with a 250KVA transformer, 200KVA generators, a 10KVA solar power system, external lightings, central television, closed-circuit television, telephone, and data facilities. The estimated sum of N150 million covers only the cost of constructing the physical structure and excludes the cost of equipment and furnishing.

The project’s 3D video reveals its outstanding aesthetic features which include landscaping adorned with lush green lawns, fascinating horticulture, walkways, kerbs, stormwater drainage, and well-demarcated car parks. The club recently donated a 40-foot container of medical equipment and consumables to the Offa General Hospital.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: