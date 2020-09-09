Odion Ighalo named Dettol brand Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Dettol Cool.

Announcing the partnership via his Twitter account, the Manchester United star striker, who won the Golden boot, at AFCON 2019, said that as a sportsman he shares very similar values with the Dettol Cool brand

The values, according to him, include – staying protected and safe from germs, staying fit and healthy, and being the best at what he does.

“As a professional footballer, staying healthy and germ-free is a critical part of my life,” he said. Ighalo, who expressed excitement for the deal, said he had always been a huge fan of the brand which he described as “one of the most popular and reputable brands globally.”

“I’m very excited about the new Dettol offering because nothing feels more refreshing after a game than the minty freshness that comes after a bath,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, General Manager – RB Nigeria, said “Odion Ighalo is a great success on and off the field. He is a role model and inspiration to all Nigerians. We are very excited about the Dettol Cool partnership with him and we are confident that this would be a winning combination.”

