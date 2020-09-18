October 31 By-election: Saheed hopes for sweeping victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress Candidate for Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon. Femi Saheed has said the present unity of purpose across all political interests in the Greater Kosofe APC will ensure a sweeping victory for him and the party’s senatorial candidate, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru.

Greater Kosofe APC is the umbrella body for the All Progressives Congress in Kosofe Local Government, Agboyi-Ketu and Ikosi-Isheri LCDAs.

Hon. Femi Saheed made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by the senatorial candidate’s campaign council for the Greater Kosofe Area.

Speaking further, Hon. Femi Saheed urged the good people of Kosofe Constituency 2 to support his candidature, noting that his wealth of experience will deliver the needed dividends of democracy to the people if elected.

In his remarks, the APC Lagos East Senatorial Candidate, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru further restated the ultimate promise of his campaign which is to ensure Lagos gets a special status.

He said this would be achieved through a cordial working relationship with the two remaining senators representing the state, as well as an intense lobbying so as to ensure every federal lawmaker keys into the drive.

The senatorial candidate further promised to empower the people regardless of status, creed, calling or political affliation, stressing that the experience he garnered during the high-peak covid-19 era where he fed 13,000 people daily has equipped him to know how to plan a successful empowerment program if elected.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Oshinowo has promised that the Greater Kosofe will deliver more votes than previous elections.

Mayor Dele added that the infallible strategies that would be put in place will address the concerns of low voter turnout.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the party’s flag to the two candidates by the Vice-chairman, All Progressives Congress, Lagos East Chapter, Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya.

Present at the gathering were Omooba Sosanya, Chief Stephen Oyedele, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, Hon. Afolabi Sofola, Princess Samiat Bada, Alhaja Ogbara Kafilat, Hon. Abiodun Akhigbe amongst others

