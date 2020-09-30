Oct 1st Sit at Home: No One can stop us – IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that there is no going back on the sit at home order it had declared to hold Thursday , October 1, 2020.

There has been panic buying in Aba as some residents said they will comply with the order to sit at home to identify with IPOB’s agitation for Biafra and also mourn victims of terrorism.

Media and Publicity Secretary, IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a statement, warned the Nigeria soldiers and policemen including other security agencies to steer clear from the Biafra project.

In his words, “Our decision to ensure that 1st of October 2020 successful is something nobody can stop. Nigeria police and those claiming to be fighting for Biafra freedom but stand against the coming of Biafra are inconsequential because they cannot afford to stop us.

IPOB is working very hard for the speedy and successful coming of Biafra. There is nothing Nigeria security can do to stop us.”

He urged other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria who wish to change their lives to demand freedom.

“Our people must be strong to encourage all other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria who wish to change their lives by demanding freedom. Freedom for all oppressed people is what IPOB is all about.”

Ignore Sit @ home order – Ohanaeze Youths

But in a swift reaction to the sit at home order, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, urged the people of South East zone to observe a sit-at home on October 1st, Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

The group called on the South East Governors to disband any market union in the region that adheres to the sit-at-home order by the IPOB.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, OYC explained that Igbo youths are not part of the IPOB order, stressing that they stand on one indivisible Nigeria.

It, however, warned security agencies against extra judicial killings of innocent Igbo youths under any guise and urged youths not to take laws into their hands by challenging armed security agents.

“OYC urge the people of South East geopolitical zone to ignore IPOB directive and go about their normal businesses. The pro Biafra group’s directive does not reflect to the wishes of the Igbo nation, we distance the Igbo youths from the sit-at-home.

“We call on South East Governors to disband any market unions especially in Ariaria, Ogbete, Ontisha and others that comply with the directive of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, because, it would amount to sabotage to the cause of the Igbo nation.

“It’s laughable for IPOB to be observing Nigeria’s Independence Day under the disguise of sit at home. We Urge IPOB to change tactics and narratives and avoid such pitfalls that will derail their status quo as non violent group.”

OYC tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of the 60th Anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence Day for genuine reconciliation and promote peace and de-proscribe IPOB as a terrorist organization as well as grant presidential pardon to all prisoners of conscience in the country.

