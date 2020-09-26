Ochei Mourns Delta Ex-Deputy Governor, Ebonka

Kindly Share This Story:

The Execu tive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Rt Hon(Engr) Victor Ochei Esq has described the demise of former deputy governor of Delta state, Simon Ebonka as unfortu nate and shocking.

Ochei, a former speaker of the fifth Delta State House of Assembly expressed shock at the development which he said has robbed Anioma nation, Delta state and Nigeria of the services of a committed, detribalised and humble patriot.

According to him” His Excellency, Sir Simon Ebonka was a leader who, exhibited exempla ry humility, commitment and loyalty to any chosen cause. He added that “ his wealth of experience would be greatly missed at a time like this”.

He also prayed for the repose of the deceased in the bosom of the Almighty God, While admonishing his Anioma and Delta compatriots as well as the bereaved family to find solace in the fact that the departed elder statesman lived a fulfilled life centred around devoutness and selflessness.

