Obiano states benefit of Anambra health insurance scheme

Obiano speaks on benefits of the Anambra’s Health Insurance Scheme



By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has spoken on the benefits of the health insurance scheme introduced by his administration last year, saying the aim was to enable the people of the state have easy access to quality health care at a very minimal cost.

The governor, who spoke during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Anglican Diocese of Aguata at the Cathedral of Saint John, Ekwulobia said by enrolling into the scheme with N12000 per annum, the beneficiary would continue to receive quality treatment in approved hospitals in the state.

Aguata Diocese, which is one of the 162 Dioceses of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, was inaugurated by a one-time Primate of Nigeria, Most Reverend Jasper Akinola on September 4, 2005.

Obiano, who spoke through the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa urged the rich people in the state to enroll their people into the scheme in view of its enormous benefits.

He commended the Diocese for its numerous achievements in the past 50 years and assured of the state government’s support to enable the diocese execute its programmes.

Preaching a sermon during the special thanksgiving, the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, cautioned Nigerians, particularly those occupying important positions, against acts capable of bringing upon themselves the wrath of God.

He also charged Christians to always remember their roots, regretting that many Christians, especially those in the Diaspora, had forgotten their home churches and called on such people to have a re-think.

The special service featured the elavation of Reverend Canon Wisdom Otaluka as an Archdeacon, laying of the foundation stone of the Diocesan Micro Finance Bank, inauguration of various bodies, including the diocesan palace ministry, octogenarian ministry, abroad and Diaspora ministry and presentation of Aguata Diocesan Vision 2030.

Vanguard

