Obaseki’s victory: Triumph of democracy, rejection of imposition- PDP governors

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, have described the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory in Saturday’s election as a triumph of democracy and rejection of imposition of candidates.

In a statement signed by chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, the described the victory as “a testament to the triumph of justice, hard work, resilience, grit, forward planning, clinical execution and reward for improving the lot of the people of Edo state.”

The statement read in part: “As the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the election, you validated the well known fact that Edo state is truly a PDP dominated state. It is a resounding endorsement by Edo people of your performance in the last 4 years. It is an absolute rejection by Edolites of godfatherism and imposition of their leaders by forces from outside the state.

“Your election has rekindled the hope of Nigerians, that a free and fair election is still possible in Nigeria.

“We single out the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the electoral umpire for special commendation as it didn’t allow itself as an institution to be manipulated into subverting the clearly expressed will and wishes of the people of Edo State.

“We applaud the security agencies for their fairness and relative neutrality in the conduct of the elections.

“In all these, special thanks must go to the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for keeping his word not to unduly interfere in the elections by using state machinery.

“We in the PDP Governors’ Forum wishes to place on record our appreciation of the hardwork, dedication and commitment exhibited by the National Chairman of the PDP, the PDP National Working Committee, the leadership and members of the Edo state Chapter of the party and in particular the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and other Governors of the PDP.

“It now behoves on the governor – elect, Mr Obaseki, to reciprocate the support of the people by doubling his effort to sustain good governance and accountability to the people of Edo State who have invested their trust and confidence in him. Even as a PDP governor – elect , we trust that you will govern with fairness to all Edolites irrespective of party affiliation or support for you. The Edo people have spoken and democracy has triumphed. It is indeed the will of God.”

