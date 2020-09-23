Obaseki’s victory is an attestation of people’s power – Askia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has described the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in last Saturday’s governorship election as an attestation of the people’s power at the polls.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement yesterday, stated that the governor’s triumph against all odds during the election, has proved that power resides not with self-styled godfathers, but with the people.

He also attributed the reelection of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo State to the power of the people and the legacy of untainted service.

According to him, “If there was any doubt that the greatest ally a leader can rely on is the people and the best legacy a leader can leave is untainted service, the victory of His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election has amply dispelled this.”

Speaking further, he said: “I am immensely delighted that Your Excellency not only emerged victorious in a decisive manner, but also came home to a natural habitat, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where the party is supreme and gangsters in the cloak of democrats abhorred.

“I heartily congratulate you my brother, Governor Obaseki on your well-deserved reelection. Indeed, by this triumph against all odds, you demonstrated that power resides not with self-styled godfathers, but with the people.

“Your Excellency, in your unflagging commitment to better the lives of the people of Edo State through quality leadership, you have ushered a new era in the state and proved that loyalty and service to the people is the supreme strategy for success.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, on your resounding victory. I pray that the Most High God will renew your energy and give you the grace to continue to serve the people.”

