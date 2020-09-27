Obaseki’s reelection is divine, says CAN Chair, Kure, at thanksgiving service

Kindly Share This Story:

Commends Dep Governor’s loyalty

The Chairman of the Edo State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure, has described the reelection of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, as divine, adding that God used President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a peaceful, free, fair and credible election.

Kure said this at the CAN-organised thanksgiving service in honour of the reelection of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City, on Sunday.

“We deeply appreciate and thank God for using President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented peaceful, free, fair, credible, and violence-free election.

“Edo people in particular and Nigerians will never forget in a hurry, that indeed, it was a free and fair election in spite of all the challenges before the election which created fear of violence,” Kure said.

He noted: “This is the first time we are having this remarkable experience in Nigeria and to God, Almighty be the glory. It is gratifying to note that the election is widely acclaimed by both international and local observers as the best election, which was remarkably peaceful, free, fair, and credible ever organised in Nigeria.”

“Your victory is divine and it is proof of the confidence Edo people reposed in you as a man of integrity, love, and character for his people. Your administration’s developmental strides have put our state in an enviable position in the comity of states in Nigeria,” he added.

Bishop Kure declared: “Your re-election is not just by the act of men, the mortals, it is absolutely beyond humans, it is an act of divine executive in his mercy and might. It is no doubt that you have been divinely chosen by God and the people. Don’t relent in your developmental strides.”

“We commend your deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for his unfailing loyalty and commitment to the governor and the state and for his unrelenting effort in the pursuit of a just cause against all odds,” he added.

Kure assured the deputy governor: “In your second tenure in office your excellency, the deputy governor, the church is praying for you, Edo people and the whole world are counting on you on your unalloyed and unfailing commitment to your principal, in greater dimensions far beyond what you have done before.”

