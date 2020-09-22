Obaseki’s re-election: Edo people reciprocated by making election riggers, agents of doom ineffective ― Kwankwaso

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso says with the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, people of the state reciprocated by making a multitude of election riggers mobilized by agents of doom, from different states, to steal the Edo election were made ineffective.

Kwankwaso said the people of the state came out in droves not only to cast their votes for Obaseki but also to defend their votes.

The former Senator stated this in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @KwankwasoRM to congratulate Governor Obaseki over his victory in the last Saturday governorship election in Edo State.

According to Kwankwaso in the tweet, “The good people of Edo State have spoken. And the true choice of the people had prevailed. I, therefore, join all citizens of goodwill to congratulate the people of Edo State on the successful and peaceful conclusion of the gubernatorial election.

“I am especially congratulating the Edo people for their foresight in re-electing their hardworking and effective Governor, Godwin Obaseki @GovernorObaseki to continue with the excellent work of developing Edo State.

“I also congratulate His Excellency, @GovernorObaseki over this well-deserved victory. You worked very hard for the people of Edo State and they have reciprocated by coming out in droves not only to cast their votes for you but also to defend their votes and ensure that the multitude of election riggers mobilized by agents of doom, from different states, to steal the Edo election were made ineffective. Beyond this success, the action of the good people of Edo State symbolizes hope for every true democrat in our country.

“Without a doubt, our victory in Edo State was hugely facilitated by the outstanding commitment, resilience, courage and the doggedness of the chairman of our Campaign Council, His Excellency Nyesom Wike (@GovWike) of Rivers State and the entire members of the Campaign Council including all PDP governors. I commend you all as we celebrate the success-for-democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me also thank the representatives of the international community in Nigeria, especially the United State embassy in Nigeria and the United Kingdom embassy in Nigeria for their timely advice to merchants of election malpractice and perpetrators of electoral violence.

“Your advisory to election riggers and promoters of election violence to know that there are consequences, beyond the borders of Nigeria, for their ignominious action was very effective. We thank you for your interest in deepening democracy in our country.

“There is no gainsaying that the Edo Victory is a victory for our great party, the PDP. I, therefore, congratulate our amiable Chairman Uche Secondus @UcheSecondus his entire team. This success is a testimony to your dexterity, political savvy & focused leadership. Congratulations.

“My appreciation goes to numerous interest groups, including business community, traditional institution, clergy, academics, women groups, Civil Society, Arewa community, Edo Kwankwasiyya & the media; most of whom I met during my campaign visit to Edo State. This is your success,” Kwankwaso however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

