Obaseki’s re-election: Benin monarch calls for support

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, on Tuesday solicited the support of all Edo sons and daughters as well as other residents for the re-elected Gov. Godwin Obaseki in order for him to succeed.

The monarch made the call in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor.

Oba Ewuare II congratulated the re-elected governor, saying, “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

It would be recalled that Obaseki was on Sunday afternoon announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Obaseki, of the PDP, polled a total of 307,955 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, got 223,619 votes.

According to the statement, the monarch commended President Mohammadu Buhari for ensuring free, fair and credible poll.

Oba Ewuare II particularly commended the National Peace Committee led by former military Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, for initiating the signing of the peace accord by the governorship candidates of the political parties.

According to the statement, “on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to congratulate Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his re-election for a second term in office.

“As His Royal Majesty said on numerous occasions, the Benin Throne is non-partisan and that on election day let the people speak because the voice of the people is the voice of God.

“The Oba thanked President Mohammad Buhari for ensuring that the election was free, fair and violent-free.

“He also thanked all the candidates for adhering to the advice for a violent-free election given to them during the peace meeting in the Oba’s palace before the election which has been widely-acclaimed to have doused the tension that was building up before the election.”

He also thanked INEC for the peaceful and successful election as well as the security agencies for a job well done.

