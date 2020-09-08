Obaseki will defeat Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole with people’s power at poll ― Akemokue

Kindly Share This Story:

An ardent supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki and publisher of Bullets of the Harmless Rabbit, Lukman Akemokue, has said the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the sacked national chairman of the Adams Oshiomhole will face defeat in the hands of well-meaning Edo people at the poll, come September 19, noting that Governor Obaseki’s victory is sacrosanct.

Akemokue, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the PDP gubernatorial candidate is not contesting against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC but Oshiomhole, a godfather who wants to seize the treasury of Edo State at all cost.

According to him, “Obaseki is not contesting against Ize-Iyamu but Oshiomhole, who wants to seize Edo State at all cost. But, I tell you that Obaseki and his office will be preserved by Edo people because his performance in the last three years and nine months will earn him reelection.

“We will continue to pray and support him in his drive to make Edo a better place for all of us. By the time he is done, he will become a brand that every person will be looking for. We will not allow Oshiomhole to kill and destroy him for us.”

He continued: “Obaseki has performed beyond the expectations of the majority of Edo people and will be reelected. He doesn’t make noise but is only interested in the result, unlike Oshiomhole who enjoys glorification.

While Obaseki was the head of the economic team, the entire programmes Oshiomhole boasted about were his ideas. Obaseki is brimming with ideas and passionate about the people and the development of the state. When you spend some time with Obaseki, there is no way you will not leave there with workable and realistic ideas.”

He stated further, “I tell you today that Oshiomhole is like the Biblical Lucifer. Just like Lucifer was sent out of heaven, and since then the earth has known no peace, when Oshiomhole wanted to assume God in Abuja, he was thrown down from Abuja to Edo State, and since then our dear state has not known peace.

“Oshiomhole has been moving around, hovering like a restless spirit, deceiving people in order to demarket Obaseki who through his performance, has won the hearts, love and trust of Edo people. But Edo people will bury Oshiomhole politically on September 19, 2020, by ensuring they reelect Governor Obaseki.”

