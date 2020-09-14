Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki and the former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have commissioned the Edo State Hajj Camp in Benin City, with a charge to Muslim faithful in the state to turn out en masse on September 19, 2020, to vote the PDP to ensure the reelection of the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu.

Kwankwaso hailed the governor’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state, noting that Obaseki’s landmark achievements in the first term will earn him reelection.

The former governor said: “Let me also thank Edo people and Muslims in the state for showing tremendous support for what has been put on the ground in terms of development.

“This is the time for all of us who have our Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and are eligible to vote to come out en masse and ensure that we cast our votes for the PDP.

“I equally appeal to all of you especially those from the Northern part of the country to ensure you cast your votes for the PDP come September 19, 2020.

“Please vote for the PDP, defend your votes and ensure Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu win the forthcoming election in the state. I also call on you to ensure you pray for a peaceful atmosphere in the state.”

“On the day of the election remember what the governor has done for the Muslims as well as the entire people of Edo State. I am glad to have an opportunity to commission this Hajj Camp. Thank you, your Excellency, for the way you have handled Muslims as well as the support you have given to them in the state,” Kwankwaso added.

On his part, Obaseki thanked the Muslims for ensuring peaceful coexistence with people of other religions in the state as the peace enjoyed in the state has led to the development witnessed in all 18 local government areas.

Obaseki said: “We should see our strength in diversity. As a government, we are for all Edo people. We have never had any difficulty in attending to the needs of Edo people.”

The governor also applauded former Governor Kwankwaso for joining in the commissioning of the Hajj Camp in the state, assuring the Muslim community of more developmental projects if reelected.

Meanwhile, the Onojie of Ewu, His Royal Highness (HRH), Razak Ojeifo lll, commended the governor for building the Hajj Camp for Muslims, adding: “You are a man of your words. You promised to build this Hajj Camp for Muslims in Edo State and you kept to your word.”

The Chairman of Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua assured the governor of the votes of all Muslims in the state come September 19, 2020.

