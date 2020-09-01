Vanguard Logo

Obaseki condoles with Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu over crash, death of security aides, others

Gov Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over a road accident involving a backup security vehicle and top chieftains of the APC in the party’s campaign entourage.

In a statement, the governor commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

According to him, “I received the news of the accident with shock and commiserate with the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over the very unfortunate incident involving their security aides and top chieftains of the party in the campaign team.”

He added, “While we pray for strength for the families of the deceased persons, we also pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured and are receiving treatment.”

