Obaseki assures transport workers of more investment in road infrastructure

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) that his administration will invest more in road infrastructure across the state, which will benefit members of the union.

The governor gave the assurance during a congratulatory visit by members of the union, at Government House, in Benin City.

He expressed appreciation to members of the union for their support in the September 19 governorship election, describing them as the real fighters of democracy.

He added: “Saturday, September 19th will always be remembered because of what you did. You came to defend our democracy. I want to appreciate all that you did across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“The September 19th governorship election has been described as one of the freest, fairest, and the most credible election held in the state. Who made it possible? It is God and you. That day, I remember all of you came out and helped to move materials from the Independent National Electoral Commission to all polling units on time.

“That is why we were able to finish on time. If you did not do that, will the election be credible? So, God will continue to bless you, as you helped to protect our democracy. God will protect your livelihoods.”

“We will continue to have a country where everybody is catered for. This democracy is for all of us, not for a handful of people. I want to assure you that in the next four years, we will rededicate ourselves to serve you.”

“We know your pains, we know when the roads are not good, it costs you more. You can’t run as many trips as you want. We know that. So, we will continue to invest on roads. We will use the money to work for the people, that is what you told me to do and that is why you all voted for me massively in the just concluded governorship election,” the governor said.

Earlier, the State Secretary of NURTW, Mr Felix Ailogie, congratulated governor Obaseki on his victory in the governorship election.

He said: “We, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers across the 18 LGAs of the state, are here to congratulate you over your victory in the September 19 poll. We are here to reaffirm our commitment to you and your government more than ever before in this your second tenure.”

