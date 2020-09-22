Oba of Benin congratulates Obaseki on re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Edo, Oba Ewuare 11, has congratulated the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on his re-election for a second term in office.

In a statement in Benin Tuesday signed by Mr. Frank Erhabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, the Benin Monarch sued for the peoples’ support for the governor in his developmental strides in other to move the State to the next level.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that Edo election was free, fair and violent free

The Benin monarch also thanked all candidates of the political parties for adhering to the advice for a violent free election giving to them during the peace meeting with them which has been widely acclaimed to have doused tension that was building up before the election.

“The National Peace Committee headed by General Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) is appreciated for the signing of the peace accord among the gubernatorial candidates thereafter.

“Furthermore, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,is also commended for a successful and peaceful in Edo State”, he said.

He also thanked security agencies for a job well done.

