Nwosu remains IPAC’s National President – PDC

…Asks Nzenwa to obey Appeal Court ruling

By Chris Ochayi

The National Chairman of People for Democratic Change, PDC, Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin has dismissed rumours of factionalism of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, noting that the leadership of Council remained only one, which has Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu as its National President.

Barr Benjamin, who made the clarification on backdrop of alleged disobedience to the Appeal Court judgment by few individuals, vowed in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, that the arms of the law would soon catch up with those impersonating the leadership of the Council.

Benjamin recalled that the immediate past National President of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ameh formally handed over the affairs of the Council to Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu on 04/09/2020, just a day before the expiration of his term which was restored by the Court of Appeal.

According to him, “We are not surprised, but appalled by the rantings of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa who has been going about parading himself as the chairman of IPAC, a position that is non existent in the IPAC Code of Conduct, 2019.

“Dr. Nzenwa also lives in great denial about the existence of the Court of Appeal decision in Re:ACD & 21 ors vs AG Federation & INEC, Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/507/2020 wherein the Court unanimously nullified all the acts done or deemed to have been done on 06/02/2020 declaring the deregistration illegal, and deemed the deregistration as having not occurred, and which INEC has found difficult to appeal.

“For Nzenwa and his cohorts to turn themselves into the megaphone of INEC has shown their credentials as hypocrites who profess democracy without believing in the rule of law. Because of their greed, and threats by presence of MEN like Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, A.A Salaam, Peter Ameh, Barrister Godson Okoye,, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, etc.

“They have been going about urging INEC to disobey the aforementioned Court of Appeal decision, which unknown to them is for their own good and benefit, knowing that lightening does not strike twice in the same place.

“Indeed there is no division in IPAC as High Chief Peter Ameh did hand over to Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu on 04/09/2020, just a day before the expiration of his term which was restored by the Court of Appeal.

“Dr. Nzenwa and his confederates must come to terms that the days of impostoring are over and should henceforth begin to obey and follow the duly constituted Central Management Committee authority of Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, A A Salaam, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, and Elder Chuks Achusi who were handed over to in the full glare of all the national television cameras, the major print media, and bloggers in Nigeria.

“Dr. Nzenwa and company should forever remain grateful to the dogged determination of the 22 political parties that went to court to challenge the illegality of INEC’s decision to follow the laid down constitutional and other statutory provisions knowing that lightening hardly strike twice in the same place.

“What hurts the tree isn’t the axe. But that the axe handle is made of wood……..”The axe forgets; the tree remembers.”

“If INEC disobeys a Valid judgment of the Court of appeal does not invalidate the judgment Because the judgment of the court is potent and alive as of today.”

