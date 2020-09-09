Nwobodo too big to play errand boy for South East Governors ― Onyike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

THE spokesman of Igbo elite group, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, Hon. Abi Onyike has faulted the former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, saying he is too big to play the role of errand boy for the South-East governors.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Onyike, a former commissioner in Ebonyi State said: ” I want to react to the verbal exchange between first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi and former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo.

“First and foremost, it is my considered view that Chief Nwobodo was hitting below the belt. For him to say that Chief Amaechi has never won an election in his life is very banal and childish. Is Nwobodo claiming to be more knowledgeable than Amaechi just because he won elections? After all, he never won election as President of Nigeria. Who told him that people who were voted for in elections were superior to others.

“Nwobodo’s claims to have done things for people while in office as Governor is a manifestation of the usual stupid mentality of the average Nigerian politician who assumes that whatever patronage. he dispensed to people while in office was from his private pocket.

“Nwobodo is never a match to Mbazulike Amaechi in Nigerian affairs. Amaechi was an anti-colonial crusader, a Zikist freedom fighter, a former Federal Minister, charismatic and effervescent politician who has maintained a consistent attitude of fighting for human freedom, equity and justice.

“Nwobodo never manifested such rare qualities in his provincial political career, where he is known to have become Governor of old Anambra State because of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s stature.

“Nwobodo was also a military apologist who cares little about principle. Though I personally have my respect for Nwobodo, but the way he spoke about Amaechi has diminished my respect for him.

“Amaechi is the only surviving old generation political leader in Igboland today who still manages to speak out in defence of our people. By attacking Amaechi over the issue of the attitude of our governor’s on the security situation, Nwobodo is unwittingly attacking the collective resolve of Ndigbo to defend themselves.

” After Imeobi Ohanaeze met on 9 February 2020 and resolved to create a regional security outfit for the South-East geopolitical zone, the minuscule governors reneged and went to bargain for Community policing. That was pure betrayal which Nwobodo is overlooking.

“I agree fully with Chief Amaechi that the present crop of Governors are suffering from internal weaknesses which made them prone to manipulation by external power blocks.

“No matter what their political aspirations may be, they have proved to be political simpletons lacking in all expectations. They lack the capacity to defend those who elected them into office, because of self-imposed fear for EFCC and not what Nwobodo wants us to believe”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

