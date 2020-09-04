NUJ directs members to cease fire on Fani-Kayode

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has directed its members across the country to cease all fireworks against the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode forthwith.

The national secretary of the union, Mr Usman Leman in a memo sent to members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union, said the NUJ has accepted the apology of Fani-Kayode.

The various state councils are directed to adopt the position of the national secretariat on the matter.

The National Secretary of the NUJ said Fani-Kayode had apologized to the leadership of the NUJ over his recent outburst on a Journalist at a Press Conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

Fani-Kayode had during a press conference addressed at the Cross River State government house after a tour of the state, assaulted the correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper who asked him a question on who was bankrolling his tour.

The development had prompted the national secretariat of the NUJ to demand an apology from the former Minister, which he tendered.

Fani-Kayode had in a letter addressed to the National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo titled “Expression of Regret” said he regretted his actions at the Calabar Press Conference and called on Journalists to forgive him.

The letter reads “My recent verbal altercation with a member of your union, who is the Cross River State Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper during a Press Conference I addressed in Calabar refers.

“I wish to convey my regrets to the reporter for my response to him and I also wish to express my regrets to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and members of the Nigerian media, whom I hold in high esteem.”

“I believe that my reaction was disproportionate and unduly harsh even though I felt deeply provoked by the fact that the reporter asserted that I was being bankrolled by somebody for something that I was funding entirely on my own.

“I do hope that our relationship will continue as it has always been.

“Thanks for your understanding and be rest assured that I not only hold you, your union and your members in high esteem, but I also remain one of those that are committed to pressing freedom and free speech in our country.

“I consider myself to be a friend, a supporter and a strong ally of the Nigerian media and my hitherto excellent relationship with members of your organisation and your colleagues spanning over the last 30 years proves this to be the case. I wish you all the very best.”

