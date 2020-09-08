NTTF appoints Adesoji Adetayo as Technical Director

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has appointed the chairman of Oyo State Table Tennis Association, Dr. Adesoji Adetayo as the technical director of the federation.

In a letter signed by the Secretary-General of NTTF, Chimezie Asiegbu, the approval of the appointment was ratified after the board meeting while it received the final nod from the NTTF President, Ishaku Tikon.

According to the statement, Dr. Adesoji Tayo’s appointment was based on his immense contribution to the sport at the state and national levels coupled with his vast knowledge of the game.

“By this appointment, you are the technical head of the federation and you are to advise the board on technical matters concerning the federation. The appointment is with immediate effect which will last throughout the life span of the present board,” said Asiegbu.

As the chairman of the Oyo State Table Tennis Association, Tayo has brought vibrancy to the sport with several talents emerging from the state including Aruna Quadri and Usman Okanlawon who is the African cadet champion. His knowledge of table tennis cannot be underestimated as he has been making input to the national team.

