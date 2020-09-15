Nsukka: Protest rocks over alleged poor performance of federal lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

There was uneasy calm at the Nsukka Local Government headquarters of Enugu State on Monday following a protest by Enugu North Senatorial District Women Forum, ENSDWF, over an alleged poor performance of some federal lawmakers from the area.

The women group numbering over 700 challenged Senator Chuka Utazi, representing the district in the National Assembly, and Dr. Pat Asadu, of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives to sit-up from their poor performances and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

Some inscriptions on their placards read “Sen. Chukwuka, stop Bible quotation, show us your achievement.

“Pat Asadu, stop using our children to achieve your selfish political interest, enough is enough. “Pat Asadu, show us your achievement after 18 years in NASS,” among others.

Vanguard learned from the spokesperson of the forum, Mrs Victoria Ugwu, that the women were not satisfied with the performances of the lawmakers in the district.

“We are carrying out this protest so that they will know that we are not happy with their performances. We want them to sit up.

“Asadu has spent over 16 years in House of Representative but there is nothing to show for it in the constituency.

“We will continue to pray so that they will sit up, by bringing development and providing employment to our children, “she said.

At the time of filing this report, no official of the council was on hand to address the women forum as they quietly dispersed.

However, in a swift reaction, the women from Uzo-Uwanui Local Government Area, where Senator Utazi hailed from, who are also members of the forum, spoke through their coordinator, Mrs.Elizabeth Eze, disassociating themselves from the protest.

According to her, “What happened today was an ambush because we gathered here for our normal monthly prayer only to see some women protesting against our representative in national assembly which was never planned for.

“There was never a time we discussed in our forum that we will protest against federal lawmakers or anybody on Monday in Nsukka,” she said.

When contacted, Sen Utazi directed our correspondent to speak with his Personal Assistant, Alphonsus Ezeugwu, on the issue.

Ezeugwu said it was unfortunate that some misguided women in the district had hijacked the forum for their political interest.

He added that Utazi would continue to offer quality representation to the district as no amount of blackmail would stop him from the good work for the good people of Enugu North Senatorial District.

“I am not surprised some people in the district are already playing 2023 politics.

“I commend Uzo-Uwani Councilwomen for condemning the protest in all its entity,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Mr Pat Asadu’ was not fruitful as calls and text message sent to his mobile phone were not replied as at the time of this report.

